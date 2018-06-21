Delaware Senate Approves Paid Family Leave For State Workers

DOVER, DE (AP) – The Delaware state Senate approved a bill authorizing 12 weeks of paid family leave for teachers and other state government workers. It was approved despite concerns about hardships on school districts who would need to find long-term substitutes for teachers on extended maternity leave. The bill now goes to Democrat Gov. John Carney for his signature. The bill allows a state worker employed for at least a year to take three months of paid maternity or paternity leave upon the birth of a child or the adoption of a child age 6 or younger. Analysts estimate the benefit will cost taxpayers over $5 million annually.

