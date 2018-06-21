Exception For PA Chiropractic Students Approved

HARRISBURG – Chiropractic students would be able to complete their education in Pennsylvania under a bill approved by the state House. Currently, state law prohibits anyone without a license from engaging in chiropractic care. By creating an exception for students who practice under the direct supervision of a licensed chiropractor, Senate Bill 892 allows for students to obtain the hands-on experience they need. Current law forces chiropractic students to travel out-of-state to gain clinical experience and is a major reason why there are no chiropractic schools or programs here. Lifting the practice restriction for students would spur establishment of chiropractic schools in Pennsylvania and increase opportunity for students to study and remain here to practice. The bill, which is supported by the Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association, heads to the governor’s desk.

Related