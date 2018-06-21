Joni Urges PA Senators To Pass Down Syndrome Bill

HARRISBURG – Pro family and pro life groups are pushing for passage of House Bill 2050, the Down Syndrome Protection Act, which passed the PA House and is now before the full state Senate for a vote. The bill would prohibit the abortion of a child due solely to a diagnosis of possible Down syndrome. PA Family President Michael Geer says a well-known Christian advocate for those with disabilities, Joni Eareckson Tada, has sent a letter to PA senators encouraging them to pass the measure. You can read Joni’s letter by CLICKING THIS LINK. Geer is urging citizens to contact their state senators and urge them to pass House Bill 2050. Public awareness about advances in support for families impacted by the condition have dramatically improved the life span and educational and work opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome. Today, the life expectancy for an individual with Down syndrome has been extended to age 60 and beyond. Gov. Tom Wolf opposes the measure.

