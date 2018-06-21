New PA Budget Plan Approved By House Lawmakers

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG – A $32.7 billion budget for Pennsylvania’s approaching fiscal year has passed the state House. House Bill 2121 increases growth by 1.7%, which is below the rate of inflation at 2.13%, requires no additional taxes or revenues, and officially erases a deficit. The budget also includes a record high $12.3 billion investment in education for pre-k through 12th grade, with additional increases in funding for career and technical education and higher education. It also creates a $60 million off-budget grant program for school safety and puts $20 million into the state’s Rainy Day Fund. House officials say it taps one-time cash sources to shift about $800 million in Medicaid costs off-budget. The bill is expected to be sent to the governor prior to June 30, after anticipated Senate passage. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

