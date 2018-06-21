PA Attorney General Announces Tobacco Companies Settlement

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that his office has reached a settlement on behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with various tobacco companies, resolving 20 years of disputes and future disputes relating to the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

Under the settlement, Pennsylvania will receive nearly $357 million in tobacco settlement money during fiscal year 2018 – 2019 on top of the $350 million it receives annually from tobacco companies. In addition to these initial amounts, Pennsylvania will receive $279 million more over the following 12 years, which will go to the Commonwealth’s general fund. The settlement resolves disputes from 2004-2015 and existing and anticipated disputes for 2016-2024.