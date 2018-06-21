PA House Tees Up Competing Proposals To Change Redistricting

HARRISBURG (AP) – State lawmakers have six different approaches to redistricting to consider after House leaders teed up competing proposals. The PA House Rules Committee vote Wednesday means members will be able to propose changes. The most likely measure to be considered passed the Senate last week. It would have a commission redraw lines for the Legislature and Congress and change statewide elections of appeals court judges to election by district. The proposed constitutional amendments will have to pass both chambers in two consecutive legislative sessions before voters would have the final say. Lawmakers must act in the coming weeks in order for any changes to be in effect when 2020 census figures will require new district lines.

Related