Budget Vote Slated For PA Senate

HARRISBURG (AP) – A final vote is approaching for the main appropriations bill in a $32.7 billion spending package for Pennsylvania’s approaching fiscal year. Today’s scheduled state Senate vote comes three days after first details of the no-new-taxes package were unveiled. The bill passed the House overwhelmingly Wednesday and Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf supports it after negotiating it Republican majority leaders. The package boosts spending through the state’s main operating account by $700 million or 2%. The increase goes largely to schools, social services, pensions, and prisons. It also puts money in the state’s Rainy Day Fund. However, critics say it masks the true spending increase by sending roughly $900 million in Medicaid costs off-budget. Hundreds of pages of budget-related bills also are being prepared, including guidelines for a new $60 million off-budget school safety grant program. Pennsylvania’s new fiscal year begins July 1.

Related