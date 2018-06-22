Dairy Month In PA & A Call To Help Dairy Farmers

HARRISBURG – June is Dairy Month in the Commonwealth after the PA Senate approved Senate Resolution 403. Dairy farming generates $14.7 billion in economic activity in the Keystone State. Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument, who sponsored the resolution, says dairy farmers in the state are facing hard times and need help in keeping the industry growing. He said in 2016, the state lost 120 dairy farms and overall, 1200 dairy farms have been lost since 2012. Pennsylvania’s 525,000 cows produce more than 10.8 billion pounds of milk annually supporting over 52,000 jobs across the state.

