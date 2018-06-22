Lancaster Man Sentenced In Kidnapping Child

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man will serve a 26 to 52 year sentence in prison for slashing his infant daughter’s neck while kidnapping the girl in 2014. 37-year-old David Sleets was convicted of attempted murder and related counts regarding the Nov. 11 incident that started on E. Frederick Street and ended at a Lancaster General Hospital parking lot. Sleets had kidnapped the child and placed the injured child in a trash bag inside a backpack. He ran a distance, then tossed the bag with the child under a parked vehicle in the lot. The child’s mother, who was in pursuit, rescued the baby, and took her to the hospital. The child would have died without emergency surgery.

