Lancaster Man Sentenced In Kidnapping Child

Posted on by GregBarton

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man will serve a 26 to 52 year sentence in prison for slashing his infant daughter’s neck while kidnapping the girl in 2014. 37-year-old David Sleets was convicted of attempted murder and related counts regarding the Nov. 11 incident that started on E. Frederick Street and ended at a Lancaster General Hospital parking lot. Sleets had kidnapped the child and placed the injured child in a trash bag inside a backpack. He ran a distance, then tossed the bag with the child under a parked vehicle in the lot. The child’s mother, who was in pursuit, rescued the baby, and took her to the hospital. The child would have died without emergency surgery.

DAVID SLEETS

Disabled persons requiring assistance with the Public File should contact: Lisa Davis at 717-284-4123.

©2018 WDAC 94.5. All Rights Reserved. Website Designed and Developed by Jonathan Ober