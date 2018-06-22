Medication Disposal Bill Goes To The Governor

HARRISBURG – Hospice workers would be allowed to dispose of medications left behind when a patient passes away in order to keep opioid drugs out of the wrong hands under legislation approved by the PA Senate and sent to the governor’s desk. Senate Bill 978 was needed due to a change to federal Drug Enforcement Agency rules that prohibited drug disposal by home care providers, unless specifically authorized by the state. Supporters say with drug overdose fatalities at record highs, one way to counteract the epidemic is to prevent properly prescribed drugs from falling into the wrong hands. The measure was supported by the Pennsylvania Homecare Association, Bayada Home Health Care, the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association, and others.

