PA House Passes School Safety Hotline

HARRISBURG (AP) – School safety legislation is advancing in Pennsylvania’s Legislature to set up state-administered programs to distribute grants and take anonymous reports of dangerous activities or threats of violence in schools. The House unanimously approved the bill today, and sent it to the Senate as part of an advancing budget package that’s seeding the grant program with $60 million. Lawmakers are exploring improvements to school safety spurred by February’s Parkland, Florida school shooting that killed 17 people. Under the bill, school districts could apply for a grant for a wide range of purposes, including safety and security assessments, security-related technology, training, counselors, police officers and anti-violence programs.

Related