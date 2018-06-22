Senate OKs Bill To Delay High School Graduation Test Again

HARRISBURG(AP) – Pennsylvania’s Senate is backing legislation that will again delay the Keystone Exams as a graduation requirement for another school year and provide alternative ways for students to achieve proficiency. The Senate approved the bill unanimously today, amid a flurry of votes as lawmakers scrambled to wrap up their spring session. The bill goes to the House. Under the bill, the use of the Keystone Exams would be delayed for another year, this time until 2020-21. Meanwhile, it would task state education officials with coming up with a proficiency standard for students taking the test, and give school districts the ability to develop alternative ways for students to demonstrate proficiency without taking the test.

