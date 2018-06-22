Shooting Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER – An early morning shooting in the city of Lancaster is under investigation. Around 12:55 a.m. today, officers responded to the 300 block of W. Marion Street for reports of shots fired. A caller said they heard three shots in rapid succession and then heard someone yelling. When they arrived, police found a 22-year-old Lancaster man on the ground in the 100 block of N. Concord Street who had been shot in each leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster CrimeStoppers toll free at 1-800-322-1913.

Related