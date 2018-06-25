Barletta Backs Trump In Immigration

HARRISBURG(AP) – Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta is backing President Donald Trump through every twist and turn of the immigration debate, as he and the man he’s trying to unseat, Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, split over what to do instead of separating children from detained migrant parents. Barletta and Casey spoke Monday as the immigration debate roils Congress. Barletta has defended the policy of separating children from detained migrant parents as a deterrent, while also saying he doesn’t want families separated. Casey says that policy is “from the pit of hell.” Barletta says he’d support narrower legislation to address a federal court settlement and let the government detain families together beyond 20 days. But Casey says detaining families indefinitely can still inflict psychological damage on children and that monitoring systems could prove effective.

Related