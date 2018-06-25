Bill To Extend Parole Re-Application Waiting Period

HARRISBURG – Senator John Sabatina of Philadelphia has introduced new legislation that would extend the parole waiting period for inmates listed as Sexually Violent Predators. SB 1023, or “Karen’s Law,” would extend the parole re-application waiting period from one to three years for individuals convicted of sexually violent crimes. He says under the Commonwealth’s current parole system, survivors are forced to re-live the experience every time an SVP inmate comes up for parole, which could be as often as every year.

The legislation is named after Karen Widdoss-Milewski, a constituent of Sabatina’s and survivor of a sexually violent crime.