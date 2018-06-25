Governor Wolf Signs Employer Statement Of Support For National Guard Members

HARRISBURG – Today, Governor Tom Wolf signed a U.S. Defense Department Employer Statement of Support for the more than 1,300 Pennsylvania National Guard members and reservists who work for the commonwealth, thanking them for their service and pledging to offer support as these Guard members and reservists fulfill their military service duties while under the commonwealth’s employ. The governor was joined by the Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, Maj. General Anthony Carrelli, members of the Pennsylvania National Guard, and retired Col Gregory Parish and George Mentzer from the Employer Support for Guardsman and Reservists Program.

