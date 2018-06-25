Shooting At A PA Home Leads Officers To A Second Body At A Nearby Home

BETHLEHEM, (AP) – Authorities say a deadly shooting at a Pennsylvania home led them to another nearby residence where another body was found. Bethlehem police say they learned of the first shooting around 3 a.m. Monday. The investigation at that home soon led them to the other residence. The names of the two men killed have not been disclosed. Authorities declined to release more details on the victims or the shootings, citing the ongoing investigations. But they say there’s “no ongoing danger” to the public.

Related