Some PA Stores Using Blue Lights In Bathrooms

WILKES-BARRE, (AP) – Some retailers are installing blue lights in bathrooms to discourage drug injection by making it more difficult for people to see their veins. Turkey Hill markets in Pennsylvania is using the lights in as many as 20 stores in hard-hit neighborhoods. A company official says the lights have dramatically reduced opioid use in the bathrooms. But studies have questioned the lights’ deterrent effect, and many public health experts say the lights make people more likely to hurt themselves.

