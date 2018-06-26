Better Student Security Services Sought By Schools

HARRISBURG(AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is issuing its findings from six school safety task force field hearings set up in the wake of February’s high school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people. The administration said today that what they heard from the community revolves around 10 points, including strengthening security, improving student services and building connections to the community and law enforcement. Wolf’s spokesman says those findings were shared with lawmakers as school safety legislation was being written before it passed last week. A House Republican spokesman says the legislation addresses many aspects of the task force’s findings. Some of the provisions law now include a state-administered program to distribute $60 million in school safety grants and take anonymous reports of dangerous activities or threats of violence in schools.

