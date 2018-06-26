PA Highest Court Explains Why It Held Up The Release of A Grand Jury Report

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG,  (AP) – Pennsylvania’s highest court says its decision to hold up the release of a major grand jury report on sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses is the result of challenges filed by “many individuals” cited in the report. The Supreme Court said in a five-page opinion Monday that most of those individuals claim they’re discussed in a way that would violate reputational rights guaranteed by the state constitution. They also say they have a due process right to be heard by the grand jury.

