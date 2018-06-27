Court Upholds Child Endangerment Conviction Against Graham Spanier

HARRISBURG, (AP) – An appeals court is upholding a misdemeanor child endangerment conviction against former Penn State president Graham Spanier over his handling of a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy in the football team locker room. A Superior Court majority rejected Spanier’s claims, including an argument too much time had passed to charge him. Spanier’s lawyers say Spanier’s deeply disappointed and plans to pursue his appellate options in hopes of vindication.

JW 6-27-18