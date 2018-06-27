DNA Helps Arrest Man In 1992 Killing

LANCASTER, (AP) – The Pennsylvania man charged this week with strangling an elementary school teacher in 1992 had built a thriving business as a DJ that regularly put him in front of children. And it was at an elementary school gig that detectives surreptitiously recovered one of the key pieces of evidence they used make an arrest – his chewed gum. Forty-nine-year-old Raymond Charles Rowe is being held without bail in the killing of 25-year-old Christy Mirack near Lancaster. It was a crime that had stymied investigators until genealogical research led them to the man best-known by his professional name, DJ Freez. Last month, police sent an undercover team to a school where he was performing and grabbed his water bottle and chewed gum. Police said they matched DNA from those items to the crime scene.

Related