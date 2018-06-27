US Supreme Court Champions Worker Freedom In Historic Decision

HARRISBURG – For decades, government workers in Pennsylvania and other forced-union states have faced an unjust workplace ultimatum: Pay a union, or lose your job. But with today’s ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court finally opened a pathway for more than 330,000 government workers in Pennsylvania to regain their First Amendment rights of free speech and free association. In a 5-4 decision, the court struck down compulsory union fees as a condition of government employment. The court overturned its 1977 ruling which allowed unions to extract fees from government workers even if workers chose not to be union members and even if they disagreed with union activity. Charles Mitchell, president and CEO of the Commonwealth Foundation said, “Today’s ruling is a huge victory for Pennsylvania’s teachers, public safety officers, and other public-sector workers who have long been victims of government union coercion.”

Related