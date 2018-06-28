Ben Jealous Says He Can Defeat Gov. Larry Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Maryland’s Ben Jealous says he’s ready to climb what some describe as the state’s political Mount Everest: Defeating Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. It just might be that tall a task, even for a Democrat in a blue state where Republicans are outnumbered 2-1. That’s because Democrats throughout the state like Hogan. Baltimore’s Sandtown-Winchester is a disenfranchised black neighborhood where it once would have been highly unusual for residents to support a Republican candidate. But even there, Donte Fisher wore a “Hogan for Governor” T-shirt during Tuesday’s primary. He says Hogan gets things done. Jealous won 22 of 24 Maryland counties with a progressive campaign in a crowded Democratic primary. He compared that to climbing K2, the world’s second-highest mountain. He says if you can climb K2, you can climb Everest.

