Del. State House Rejects Marijuana Bill

DOVER, Del. (AP) – The state House has rejected a bill that would legalize marijuana for recreational use in Delaware. The legislation, which included an amendment aimed at addressing concerns of opponents, failed Wednesday to receive the required three-fifths majority. The vote came after the original legislation stalled last year amid opposition from the law enforcement, business and medical communities. Lawmakers then established a task force to study issues surrounding legalization, but the panel’s final report did little to resolve concerns of opponents. Opponents say legalization carries unknown health risks and would lead to more drug addiction and homelessness, decreased school performance and productivity, and more impaired-driving accidents. Supporters say legalization would help reduce the black market for marijuana and the associated crime that comes with it while raising revenue for the state.

