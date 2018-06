ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Police say five people have been killed and several others were “gravely injured” in a shooting at a building housing a Maryland newspaper. Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief William Krampf confirmed the deaths this afternoon at a news conference. Gov. Larry Hogan had previously said that there were “several fatalities and several people in the hospital.” Anne Arundel County Police says the building is now secure and a suspect had been taken into custody.

