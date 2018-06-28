Wolf Signs Bill Sealing Some Criminal Records

HARRISBURG (AP) – A new Pennsylvania law automatically seals lower-level, nonviolent crimes from public review after 10 years, a change designed to lessen the stigma for people seeking jobs or housing. The so-called “clean slate” legislation that was signed today by Gov. Tom Wolf also seals records of arrests that didn’t result in convictions. The law doesn’t expunge convictions, and after they’re sealed the convictions are still available to police, courts and prosecutors. A provision expressly allows those with sealed records who are asked about them to “respond as if the offense did not occur,” although there are exceptions that include criminal justice agencies. The misdemeanor records will be automatically sealed if the defendant has gone a decade without a new conviction.

