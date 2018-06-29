An Investigation of A Lancaster Police Officer Using A Stun Gun

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania officials are investigating a video that captured a policer officer using a stun gun on a man who was sitting on a curb. Lancaster police says officers were called to the scene around 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man confronting people with a bat. Video captured Officer Philip Bernot telling 27-year-old Sean Williams to sit on a sidewalk and stick his legs out. Bernot then uses his stun gun on Williams as the man was sitting down. Police say Williams refused to comply with the officer’s commands. Williams tells WGAL-TV he followed all directions, and doesn’t know why he was shocked. An investigation into the officer’s use of force is ongoing. Mayor Danene Sorace says she was upset by the video.

