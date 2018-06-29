Brexit Leader To Headline GOP Senate Hopeful’s Fundraiser

HARRISBURG, (AP) – An architect of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union is coming to Pennsylvania to raise money for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lou Barletta. Barletta’s campaign said Thursday that Nigel Farage is a friend of one of the hosts and has never met Barletta. The men have at least one thing in common: they are staunch allies of President Donald Trump. Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant also is expected to speak at the July 20 event at a private residence near Wilkes-Barre. Barletta is challenging two-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in November’s election. No independent poll puts Barletta within striking distance of Casey. Farage formerly headed the UK Independence Party and remains a member of European Parliament. He also campaigned for the GOP’s failed Senate candidate in Alabama, Roy Moore.

