Four Journalists and A Staffer Killed In A Maryland Newsroom

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Police say a man firing a shotgun killed four journalists and a staffer at Maryland’s capital newspaper before officers quickly arrived and took him into custody. Police say they are a questioning the suspect, a white man in his late 30s, following Thursday’s attack on The Capital Gazette in Annapolis. Acting Police Chief William Krampf of Anne Arundel County says it was a targeted attack in which the gunman “looked for his victims.” Journalists described how they scrambled under desks and sought to hide during a few minutes of terror. They recounted hearing the gunman’s footsteps as he moved about the newsroom, firing his weapon. After their newsroom became a crime scene, staffers at a Maryland paper mourned slain colleagues as they made plans to put out the next day’s edition. Journalists from the Capital Gazette huddled in a parking deck, working through their grief after five employees were fatally shot at the paper. Staffers at the Annapolis daily were resolute to publish the news after what appears to be one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history. One reporter tweeted: “I can tell you this: We are putting out a paper tomorrow.

