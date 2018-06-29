Jarrod Ramos Charged With Murder In Maryland Killings

Posted on by GregBarton

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Court records filed today show Jarrod W. Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the killings inside Maryland’s Capitol Gazette office. The online records do not list an attorney for Ramos, who is scheduled for a bail hearing 10:30 a.m. today in Annapolis. Authorities say Ramos opened fire inside the newspaper office Thursday, killing five and injuring two others. He had a long, acrimonious history with the newspaper, including a lawsuit and years of harassment of its journalists.

