Jarrod Ramos Charged With Murder In Maryland Killings

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Court records filed today show Jarrod W. Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the killings inside Maryland’s Capitol Gazette office. The online records do not list an attorney for Ramos, who is scheduled for a bail hearing 10:30 a.m. today in Annapolis. Authorities say Ramos opened fire inside the newspaper office Thursday, killing five and injuring two others. He had a long, acrimonious history with the newspaper, including a lawsuit and years of harassment of its journalists.

