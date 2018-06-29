President Trump Offers Support To Journalists

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – President Donald Trump has offered a statement of support for journalists after a gunman fatally shot five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

He said today at the White House that “journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their jobs.” A gunman shot his way into the newsroom of the Capital Gazette on Thursday, leaving five people dead. Authorities and court records show the suspect had a well-documented history of harassing the paper’s journalists. Prosecutor Wes Adams says the shooter who opened fire at a Maryland newspaper had an escape plan he never implemented. He said today that there were two entrances to the newspaper’s office. He says 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos entered through the front door on Thursday and “worked his way through the office.” He says Ramos barricaded the exit door so employees couldn’t escape, and that one of the five people who were killed was shot while trying to escape out that exit. The suspect was captured by police while hiding under a desk at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis. A judge ordered Ramos to remain detained during a court hearing earlier today. He is charged with five counts of first-degree murder.