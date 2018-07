HARRISBURG, (AP) – Gone is the governor who had ambitious plans to overhaul Pennsylvania’s tax structure and pump billions more dollars into the state treasury to fix deficits and public school funding disparities. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is running for a second term and doesn’t talk about that anymore. Republicans have rejected nearly every tax increase sought by Wolf, who now touts his efforts to save money and stresses the importance of focusing on areas of bipartisan agreement.

