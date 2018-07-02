Groups Urge Newsrooms To Hold Moment Of Silence

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors are asking newsrooms around the world to join in a moment of silence to honor the five employees who were killed last week at the Capital Gazette newspaper. The groups are urging journalists around the globe to join The Baltimore Sun Media Group’s moment of silence at 2:33 p.m. Thursday. It was at that time last Thursday when a gunman with a grudge against the paper attacked with a shotgun. The Capital reports that Mayor Gavin Buckley announced plans to celebrate press freedom and honor the legacy of the journalists with a music festival, during a visit Monday to a temporary Capital Gazette newsroom. Buckley said the city wants to hold the festival in front of the State House in a few weeks. He says he wants people to remember what happened. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for the man charged with killing five employees at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis. The hearing for 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos is set for July 24 in Annapolis, Maryland. Ramos is charged with five counts of first-degree murder. He was ordered held without bail on Friday.

