PA Students Appeal Decision That Allows Violation Of Bodily Privacy

PHILADELPHIA – Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys and allied attorneys representing students and parents at Boyertown Area School District asked the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit today to take up their case after a three-judge panel ruled that their privacy concerns didn’t merit protection. During the 2016-17 school year—without informing parents or students—the school district secretly opened its high school locker rooms, showers, and restrooms to students of the opposite sex, which violated students’ bodily privacy rights. Some of the students in the suit involuntarily encountered students of the opposite sex in various states of undress in school restrooms and locker rooms.

