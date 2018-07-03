Antlerless Licenses To Go On Sale July 9

HARRISBURG – If you haven’t yet purchased your 2018-19 Pennsylvania hunting license, now might be the time. The new license year began July 1, so only 2018-19 licenses are valid when hunting or using Game Commission shooting ranges. And the sale of 2018-19 antlerless deer licenses is about to begin, and only hunters holding valid general licenses may apply. Pennsylvania residents are given preference in applying for antlerless licenses, and resident hunters may apply for their first antlerless licenses beginning Monday, July 9. Nonresidents may submit their first applications a week later, beginning Monday, July 16. There have been some slight modifications to the pink envelopes in which antlerless license applications are sent. The check boxes on the face of the envelope, which identify whether one, two or three applications are being sent, and whether the applicants are residents or nonresidents, have been grouped in one box. And peel-and-stick strips on the edges of the envelope have replaced the moisten-and-seal adhesive. Otherwise, the envelope essentially is the same. And the old envelopes still will be accepted by county treasurers.

Related