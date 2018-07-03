Boyertown Students Appeal Decision Violating Their Bodily Privacy

PHILADELPHIA – Attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom along with allied attorneys representing students and parents at Boyertown Area School District asked the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit on Monday to take up their case after a three-judge panel ruled that their bodily privacy concerns did not merit protection. During the 2016-17 school year—without informing parents or students—the school district secretly opened its high school locker rooms, showers, and restrooms to students of the opposite sex, which violated students’ bodily privacy rights. Some of the students in the lawsuit involuntarily encountered students of the opposite sex in various states of undress in school restrooms and locker rooms. The lawsuit claims violation of the fundamental right to bodily privacy under the U.S. Constitution; sexual harassment under Title IX, a federal law; and violation of a state privacy law. Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center is assisting ADF in representing the students.

