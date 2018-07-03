Modification Of PA’s Fireworks Law

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania modified its Fireworks Law last year to allow for a more expansive list of fireworks that can be used by the average person. PA residents over the age of 18 can now purchase and use Class C or “consumer grade” fireworks that include firecrackers, Roman Candles, bottle rockets, and other similar fireworks. The expansion includes those fireworks that were previously only available to out-of-state residents. These fireworks will normally have a colorful wrapping upon them and can be purchased at any temporary or permanent facility licensed by the PA Department of Agriculture. “Display fireworks” which are classified as professional-grade aerial shells are still only to be used by professionals with a permit from the municipality where the display will take place. These fireworks will normally have a plain paper wrapping upon them. There are still restrictions on the use of consumer fireworks. They can not be ignited or discharged on a public or private property without express permission of the property owner. This also includes the street. Fireworks can not be ignited or discharged from or within a motor vehicle or building; towards a motor vehicle or building; within 150 feet of an occupied structure; and while the person igniting the firework is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug.

