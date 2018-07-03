PA Mental Health Provider Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation into law that was sought by marriage and family therapists, social workers, and professional counselors. Senate Bill 530, now officially Act 76 of 2018, has been a goal of providers for close to two decades. It will allow a broader array of treatment options by professionals, clarify by law who may provide mental health services, and define who may call themselves a licensed professional. It will also provide new consumer protections. The law will bring Pennsylvania up to national standards by adding practice protection and diagnosis for clinical social work. Currently, 48 states have similar practice protection.

