Skimming Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – A measure has been signed into law that will aid in prosecution of identity thieves. Act 60 of 2018 brings Pennsylvania in line with 30 other states that have enacted similar legislation. Under the new law, anyone convicted of using or possessing a scanning or skimming device now faces a third-degree felony for a first offense and a second-degree felony for a second or subsequent offense. The new law strengthens PA’s Crimes Code in dealing with an act that can be costly for consumers and businesses alike and will serve as a further deterrent for criminals who want to steal someone’s identity.

Related