Baby Formula Thief Sought

WARWICK TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are searching for a suspect who stole baby formula from the Target store at 960 Lititz Pike in Warwick Township. On Sunday, July 1 at around 12:51 p.m., a light-skinned male with dark hair and multiple tattoos on his arms and back of the neck entered the store. He entered the aisle where baby formula was located and removed 16 containers of Similac baby formula valued at over $483. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965.

