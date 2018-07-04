Higher PA Turnpike Tolls For 2019

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 6% toll increase for 2019 both for E-ZPass and cash customers. The increase is set to start on Jan. 6, 2019. The toll increase will apply to all PA Turnpike sections and extensions. The most-common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase next year from $1.30 to $1.38 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.10 to $2.25 for cash customers. The 2019 toll increase is required to meet the Commission’s funding obligations as well as maintaining and improving the 552-mile PA Turnpike system. The Commission has thus far reconstructed more than 132 miles of its system, with another 19 miles of roadway now being rebuilt and widened and more than 82 miles currently in planning and design phases. A 2019 trip calculator and toll schedule will be posted online later this summer.

