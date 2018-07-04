National Guard Youth Challenge Program Coming To PA

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG – The National Guard Youth Challenge Program would be established in the Keystone State under legislation that has been signed into law by the governor. Started in 1993, the program provides a structured, quasi-military residential education for youth, aged 16 to 18, who are at risk of dropping out of school. It’s a free, voluntary program that helps those young people earn a high school diploma or GED. Chairman of the state Senate Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, Allegheny County Sen. Randy Vulakovich was a co-sponsor and strong supporter of the proposal. Now in 29 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, the program has educated more than 140,000 students nationwide.

SEN. RANDY VULAKOVICH

