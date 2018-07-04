PA Antlerless Deer Licenses On Sale Next Week

HARRISBURG – If you haven’t purchased your 2018-19 Pennsylvania hunting license, now might be the time. The new license year began July 1, so only 2018-19 licenses are valid when hunting or using Game Commission shooting ranges. The sale of 2018-19 antlerless deer licenses is about to begin and only hunters holding valid general licenses may apply. Pennsylvania residents are given preference in applying for antlerless licenses and resident hunters may apply for their first antlerless licenses beginning Monday, July 9. Non-residents may submit their first applications a week later, beginning Monday, July 16.

