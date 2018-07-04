Search Resumes For Man Who Fell Into The Susquehanna

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP – Rescue crews are back continuing to search for a man missing in the Susquehanna River. Authorities say the 35-year-old Lancaster County man fell into the river Tuesday night as he was trying to dock a boat at the Long Level Marina in Lower Windsor Township, York County. Officials say others on the boat tried to rescue him, but he floated downstream and went under. Duane Hagelgans of Blue Rock Fire Rescue said if the victim had been wearing a life vest, he would have been floating and could have been rescued quickly. A number of boats searched Tuesday night using night vision cameras. The volunteer crews from York and Lancaster Counties ended their search after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

