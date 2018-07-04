Suspect Flees From Carlisle Police

Posted on by GregBarton

CARLISLE – Police in Carlisle are searching for a man who fled from them on foot. Officers found 22-year-old Justin Moore of Carlisle yesterday at around 11 a.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 600 block of W. Louther Street. Police conducted an investigation and found various controlled substances, a scale, and a large sum of cash on Moore and in the vehicle he drove. Moore was placed into custody and handcuffed. When an officer opened the door of a police car to transport him, Moore fled. Police were unable to locate him. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and escape. Anyone found harboring Moore will also be subject to arrest.

JUSTIN MOORE

