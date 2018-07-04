Suspect Flees From Carlisle Police

CARLISLE – Police in Carlisle are searching for a man who fled from them on foot. Officers found 22-year-old Justin Moore of Carlisle yesterday at around 11 a.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 600 block of W. Louther Street. Police conducted an investigation and found various controlled substances, a scale, and a large sum of cash on Moore and in the vehicle he drove. Moore was placed into custody and handcuffed. When an officer opened the door of a police car to transport him, Moore fled. Police were unable to locate him. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and escape. Anyone found harboring Moore will also be subject to arrest.

