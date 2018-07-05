New Law Gets More Money For Pediatric Cancer Research In PA

HARRISBURG – A new state law in Pennsylvania could help children battling pediatric cancer. Act 72 of 2018 gives state motorists the option to make a $5 contribution for pediatric cancer research when electronically renewing a drivers license, vehicle registration or state photo ID. Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin was the prime sponsor of Senate Bill 1091. Only 4% of all cancer research dollars go for pediatric cancer. Seven children die each day in the U.S. from over 200 types of childhood cancer. One in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer before they reach the age of 18. Pediatric cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children nationwide. Every year, 91,250 children die from pediatric cancer worldwide, which is equivalent of one-third of the population of the city of Pittsburgh. The lack of research funding for pediatric cancer is the main obstacle in finding a cure. Martin added that the funding will be used exclusively for research approved by the PA Cancer Control, Prevention, and Research Advisory Board.

