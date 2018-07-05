Police Look For Lancaster County Woman

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Authorities are searching for a Lancaster County woman who unlawfully entered a residence and stole personal checks and $200 in cash. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained for 23-year-old Madeline Shertzer of East Petersburg. Police say Shertzer used one of the stolen checks to obtain money. She is charged with burglary, forgery, and theft by unlawful taking. Shertzer remains a wanted person at this time. Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

