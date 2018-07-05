Shooting In Lancaster County Under Investigation

EPHRATA – Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries after an apparent shooting in Ephrata, Lancaster County. Police responded last night around 8:34 p.m. to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital after a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman arrived there by private transportation. They initially reported being shot in the area of the basketball court along the Major Dick Winters Memorial Trail where it intersects with E. Queen Street. The victims claimed an altercation with two males that ended in a single gunshot, which injured the male victim’s hand and female victim’s shoulder. Police say their statements have significant factual differences including timeline and location of the occurrence. Authorities add the victims have been less than fully cooperative and forthcoming. Officers examined the location that the victims reported that they may have been, but were unable to find evidence of a crime. Investigators do not believe that a present threat to public safety exists and the investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611 or by email at tips.ephratapd@gmail.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

