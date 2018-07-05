Waiting On Identity Of Body Found In Susquehanna

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP – We are still awaiting the identity of a body found in the Susquehanna River last evening. It was located downstream from Long Level Marina in Lower Windsor Township, York County where a 35-year-old Lancaster County man fell into the river Tuesday night after he was trying to dock a boat. He was not wearing a life jacket. Six others on the boat tried to rescue him, but he floated downstream and went under. Units were searching for the unidentified man for the past two days. Authorities say it is too early to say if the body is that of the missing man.

Related